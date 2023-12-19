Wish List
Texas A&M-Commerce sets program records in 130-53 win over NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist

Led by Jerome Brewer Jr.'s 22 points, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions defeated the Arlington Baptist Patriots 130-53 on Monday
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 22 points as Texas A&M-Commerce beat NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist 130-53 on Monday.

Texas A&M-Commerce set single-game records with 36 assists, 18 blocks and 68.9% shooting. The 130 points were the third most in program history and most since 2015.

The largest lead was 77 points, 123-46, coming at the end of a 14-0 run at the 4:22 mark of the second half.

Brewer also contributed three steals and five blocks for the Lions (6-6). Khaliq Abdul-Mateen was 5 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Tommie Lewis shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Lions totaled 63 points and 10 blocks in the first half. The 63 points were the most in a first half in program history and 10 blocks were one shy of the program record.

Isaiah Melvo led the way for the Patriots with 11 points and six rebounds. Ahmad Webster added 10 points for Arlington Baptist. Trae Johnson also recorded nine points.

Arlington Baptist is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

