Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Bryan County arrested Allyson Byron in connection with several recent porch...
Suspected porch pirate arrested in Bryan County
Two people have been flown to the hospital after a dog attacked them in Ada.
Two sent to hospital after pitbull attack in Ada
The town manager said he has no comment on the situation and the OSBI also said their...
Former Colbert police officer speaks out about termination
The developers have expressed to the city they will appeal in an upcoming city council meeting.
Sherman P&Z denies 200-acre Greenway housing development
A Hugo car break-in ended with Gary Cook in handcuffs, facing a slew of charges including...
Man charged with kidnapping after Hugo car break-in

Latest News

Looking for a way to impress your holiday guests that is simple and inexpensive?
Making a Holiday Charcuterie Board
President Joe Biden attends a funeral service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day...
Remembering the first woman on the Supreme Court
Nathan Sennett hands furniture to Tori Grasse as they work in hip-deep water on the patio of...
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS to waive $1 billion in penalties for people and firms owing back taxes for 2020 or 2021
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America