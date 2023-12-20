Arrested Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent suspended with pay

Mannsville, Okla. (KXII) - Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent, Brandi Price-Kelty, arrested on school grounds last week will be suspended with pay.

On Tuesday, school board members held their first meeting since last Tuesday’s arrest.

They spent about 90 minutes behind closed doors in an executive session deciding whether or not to suspend Price-Kelty with or without pay.

42-year-old Price-Kelty was accused of being intoxicated while school was in session, and was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail and charged with public intoxication.

At the meeting, the board appointed an interim superintendent to fill the role beginning in January after the winter break.

Donna Anderson has been a superintendent since 2009, and said she contacted the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and offered to help.

”It’s not exciting circumstances ever, when the news has to be at your board meeting,” Anderson said. “It is exciting that there’s an amazing staff. It’s very encouraging to see the staff here tonight and the community members here that are very interested in what happens for Mannsville.”

Anderson’s interim appointment runs through July 1st.

The board president declined to comment on Price-Kelty’s future with the district.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.