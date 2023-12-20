Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Arrested Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent suspended with pay

Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent, Brandi Price-Kelty, arrested on school grounds last week will be suspended with pay.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mannsville, Okla. (KXII) - Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent, Brandi Price-Kelty, arrested on school grounds last week will be suspended with pay.

On Tuesday, school board members held their first meeting since last Tuesday’s arrest.

They spent about 90 minutes behind closed doors in an executive session deciding whether or not to suspend Price-Kelty with or without pay.

42-year-old Price-Kelty was accused of being intoxicated while school was in session, and was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail and charged with public intoxication.

At the meeting, the board appointed an interim superintendent to fill the role beginning in January after the winter break.

Donna Anderson has been a superintendent since 2009, and said she contacted the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and offered to help.

”It’s not exciting circumstances ever, when the news has to be at your board meeting,” Anderson said. “It is exciting that there’s an amazing staff. It’s very encouraging to see the staff here tonight and the community members here that are very interested in what happens for Mannsville.”

Anderson’s interim appointment runs through July 1st.

The board president declined to comment on Price-Kelty’s future with the district.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Bryan County arrested Allyson Byron in connection with several recent porch...
Suspected porch pirate arrested in Bryan County
Two people have been flown to the hospital after a dog attacked them in Ada.
Two sent to hospital after pitbull attack in Ada
The town manager said he has no comment on the situation and the OSBI also said their...
Former Colbert police officer speaks out about termination
The developers have expressed to the city they will appeal in an upcoming city council meeting.
Sherman P&Z denies 200-acre Greenway housing development
A Hugo car break-in ended with Gary Cook in handcuffs, facing a slew of charges including...
Man charged with kidnapping after Hugo car break-in

Latest News

Early morning on August 29th, 95-year-old Gladys Land and her 73-year-old daughter, Brenda...
Survivor of deadly Antlers home invasion shares story
Early morning on August 29th, 95-year-old Gladys Land and her 73-year-old daughter, Brenda...
Survivor of deadly Antlers home invasion shares story
At least three victims have come forward so far.
Doorbell camera captures Bryan Co. porch pirate
Within the Choctaw reservation, there are now over 500 LEAP homes.
Choctaw Nation opens 75 new LEAP homes