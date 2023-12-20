Wish List
Fugitive wanted in several recent Ardmore shootings arrested

Jason Javon Franklin was arrested in Ardmore on Wednesday, police said.
Jason Javon Franklin was arrested in Ardmore on Wednesday, police said.(Claude Henry | Ardmore Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Dec. 20, 2023
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police say they arrested a man wanted in several recent shootings around town on Wednesday.

Jason Javon Franklin was wanted by Ardmore Police and several other agencies including the U.S. Marshals.

“Mr. Franklin has several warrants out for his arrest, we are currently investigating several shootings that occurred in our city that Mr. Franklin is listed as a suspect in,” Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry told News 12 on Nov. 30.

Henry said Franklin has a history of violent offenses, and is considered to be an armed and dangerous threat to the public.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

-BREAKING- The Ardmore Police Department has located and arrested Jason Javon Franklin.

Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

