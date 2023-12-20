Grayson County Jail expansion project to be redesigned

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Jail expansion project is going back to the drawing board after issues with the design came to light.

In 2021, the Grayson County Commissioners Court, which was then led by Bill Magers, agreed to pursue a jail expansion project. By 2022, the design process was underway.

The current Grayson County Judge, Bruce Dawsey, said the project was supposed to be $37 million and all of the funds were already in hand.

“We had about $16 million from federal dollars for COVID-19 money and then supposedly the county had $20 million that was in the fund balance,” Dawsey said.

However, Dawsey said the previous court moved the $20 million from the jail expansion and gave it to TxDOT for future highway expansions.

Dawsey added that the design process was rushed, leading to mistakes.

“They based their pricing on preliminary plans and not a full scope of detailed plans,” Dawsey said, “So the true cost for the jail expansion that was planned came in not at 37 million, but at 73 million,”

News 12 reached out to the former county judge, Bill Magers, who was involved in the original design process but he had no comment.

“At this point, we’re going to have to go back to the drawing board and redesign,” Dawsey said.

This is because money is already invested and the jail needs space. Grayson County Sheriff Captain, Sarah Bigham, said the jail is desperate for additional room for staff and inmates.

“We always run full,” Bigham said, “We’re one of the counties that run 99% to 105% full all the time.”

Dawsey said the majority of the redesign will focus on inmate housing but it will be on a smaller scale than the original design. It will also not include the extra office space as originally intended.

Because the existing $16 million bond was given to the county specifically for jail expansion, relocating the jail is off the table for the time being.

“We can’t just say, well, never mind, we’re going to use this money somewhere else,” Dawsey said.

Grayson County is not in a rush to create a new design so contractors and commissioners have time to create a design that fits both the county budget and the jail’s needs.

Judge Dawsey said the redesign process will begin this January and they aim to break ground by 2026.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.