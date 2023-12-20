Gunter could be facing an uphill battle

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Another no-show for all but one council member for the third special meeting called on Tuesday.

Gunter’s former mayor, Mark Merrill, said there will be a negative impact on the city of Gunter due council members not showing up, leaving Mayor Karen Souther alone in leadership.

“The council left her. She didn’t leave the council. They abandoned the city. She did not abandon the city,” said Merrill. He said due to the lack of action of council members, there’s “going to [be] a period of three to six months of actually no government in the city that’s going to be able to do anything.”

All five council members submitted their letters of resignation last week which should be followed by a council meeting and an official acceptance of the letters, and the appointment of new members.

But, that didn’t happen.

Like Monday night, only one council member showed up to Tuesday’s emergency meeting, leaving the city in limbo.

By default their resignations were accepted Tuesday night, but interim city attorney, William Stevens, said their duties can’t be reassigned. “The eight day rule is if they tender their resignations and the city council takes no action, then after eight days, the resignations are considered accepted. There’s still the question of the Texas Constitution, which requires them to stay on in a hold over position, and they’re required to continue their job until they’re replaced,” Stevens explained.

And since that didn’t happen...

“BNSF, any developer who wants to come in, there’s nothing to stop them. There’s no process to say no. There’s no review process. Nothing to negotiate. This just there is no government,” said Stevens.

Stevens said the next step is for the citizens of Gunter to petition the Commissioners Court to ask for a special election. “Normally a city would order an election as they come up every year. Since there is no city council, the citizens have to petition the commissioners court to do that, so we’ll start that petition tomorrow,” Stevens said.

Then, the city will ask the governor for an emergency election.

“It is rare and you would think that to be some process for it, but there isn’t. So the process is the mayor just gets on the phone calls with the governor’s office and say, ‘I’m the mayor of Gunter.’ They’ll probably say, ‘where’s Gunter?’ She’ll explain what’s going on and eventually someone will get back.”

Right now, there’s no timeline on when this will happen.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.