Oklahoma Pecan Company gets in the holiday spirit

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore pecan company says it took the nuts a little longer to fall off the trees this year, but business is picking up just in time for Christmas.

Terry Rutledge said the door to her family’s business, Oklahoma Pecan Company, has been ringing constantly the past few days as people come in to get their pecans shelled, sold, or to buy all sorts of pecan-related treats.

“We do gorgeous gift baskets, I’m really proud of that part of the business,” Rutledge said.

Terry said her husband Jerry has been in the pecan business for 45 years.

“The whole family has been involved in pecans their whole lives,” Rutledge said. “It’s a fun little shop to shop in, cause it’s during the holidays and we try to make it fun for our customers.”

“We shell some of our pecans here, and we love the display,” Don Pogue said.

From soup mixes, to pecan trays, Rance Howard said he’s a repeat customer of the one-stop-pecan-shop.

“We like to get Christmas presents, and we have a ski vacation every holiday season so we like to get stuff for our trip, and stuff for gifts and other people,” Howard said.

“If you just want to get pecans like papershells or natives, they have a great selection,” Suzanne Pogue said. “In fact we’re gonna send some up to Colorado to my sister.”

Don and Suzanne Pogue said they love to visit the shop as they make plans to visit family over the holidays.

