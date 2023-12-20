Survivor of deadly Antlers home invasion shares story

ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - “At first I was angry. Mad, and then it was okay because I knew God’s going to take care of him,” Antlers resident, Brenda Vanbeber shared.

Early morning on August 29th, 95-year-old Gladys Land and her 73-year-old daughter, Brenda Vanbeber were brutally attacked in a home invasion in Antlers.

Gladys passed away, Brenda survived, this is her story.

“I got up, and then he beat me to a pulp, I guess, um, and knocked me out, and then mom got up because she had a little dog and it was barking and whatever, and she got up and he beat her to a pulp and knocked her,” she continued.

A neighbor heard the sound of glass breaking and called 9-1-1.

“They came, picked us up, took us to the E.R, and they sewed up my mom first, and then they were going to do a cat scan, and she just stopped breathing,” Vanbeber explained.

Brenda was air-flighted to a hospital in Tulsa, where she spent several days in the trauma unit, before being transferred to a hospital in Fort Worth for therapy.

While recalling what happened, Brenda made note that the invader broke in, but took nothing.

As for a motive for the attack? Brenda said she has no clue.

“Someone said, do you did your mom have any enemies? No, she did not. She fixed, um, like, muffins, cookies once a month for the garbageman, and the postmaster every month,” Vanbeber said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

The agency recently announced they are offering a ten thousand dollar award for information that will lead to an arrest.

“I just didn’t want him to hurt somebody else,” she exclaimed.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.