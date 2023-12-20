Wish List
Thinking of buying a pet for Christmas?

The shelter will help find your family the best fit.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Before you place one a furry friend under the Christmas tree, you want to think if this is the best fit and right time for your family.

“They’re very cute when they’re young but they are going to be toddlers forever,” said Dr. Sofia Miles, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at 49th Street Veterinary Clinic.

It’s a life-long commitment, “a larger dog, you know, ten to 12 years, you know, I’ve seen an 18-year-old chihuahua,” said Katie Prather, Lead Registered Veterinary Technician at 49th Street Veterinary Clinic.

Not to mention the vet bills, “no such thing as a free puppy,” Prather said.

The 49th Street Veterinary Clinic in Durant said there are a series of puppy vaccines, “cost of about $100 a visit, so in a grand total, I would say with all those series on board, you’re probably looking at about three to four,” Prather added.

But for the Sherman Animal Shelter, winter is their slowest time for adoptions.

“A lot of the animals we have right now are going to be animals that spend a little more time with us than we’re used to,” said Morgan Stumbaugh, Animal Service Supervisor at the Sherman Animal Shelter.

To help these cuties find a home, they’re offering half off on adoptions till December 30.

“I would say the pros are obviously companionship, somebody to snuggle with,” Stumbaugh shared.

The shelter will help find your family the best fit.

“The things they should consider are their lifestyle, what you’re currently actively doing?” Stumbaugh asked, “Do you like to sit at home and watch Netflix and chill on the couch? Then you need a dog, or a dog breed, or a cat that enjoys that same activity.”

With research, in time you’ll find the perfect four-legged friend.

