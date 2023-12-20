Wish List
Two Waves of Rain thru Christmas Eve, With Some Dry in Between

Wave #1 arrives Thursday afternoon
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
A cloudy but rain-free night, very mild for late December with lows between 49 and 54 degrees, southerly winds around 10 mph. Look for lots of cloud cover on Thursday, and rain chances increasing through the afternoon and into the evening as our first wave of upper-level energy passes through. Thursday highs in the lower to mid 60s, southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Rain ends as Wave #1 departs Friday morning, so Friday looks to have low rain chances at 20%, a mostly dry and mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A second round of longer-lasting and heavier rain arrives Saturday afternoon as the main upper-level component (Wave #2) draws closer. Precipitation may continue on and off through Christmas Eve; Santa may need a rain poncho!

A cold front arrives and Wave #2 presses eastward for Christmas Day, leaving us breezy, dry, and seasonably chilly for December 25.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

