Uber driver helps police bust $23,000 scam targeting senior couple

Two men from Florida face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.
By WSTM via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSTM) - A scam aimed at stealing cash from a senior couple in New York was stopped in its tracks thanks to a very alert Uber driver.

The driver called police after he picked up a package from a home in Ithaca that he suspected contained a large amount of cash.

The driver gave police the location where he was scheduled to drop off the package. Police then took the recipients into custody for questioning.

It turns out, the package contained $23,000.

The senior couple sent it after they were led to believe that it was bail money for their nephew, investigators said.

After a search of the suspect’s motel room, an additional $11,000 was found, bringing the total seized to $34,000.

Two men from Florida, identified by New York State Police as 39-year-old Yoelvis Reyes and 45-year-old Mario Escalante, now face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.

Both were released from jail after a court appearance.

