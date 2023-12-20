What Toys for Tots means to Sgt. Makemson
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dean Makemson talked with Brenda about why he loves Toys for Tots.
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Retired Sergeant Dean Makemson, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, is a resident of Renaissance-Sherman, a Holiday by Atria senior living community in Sherman.
Holiday Renaissance-Sherman is an official Toys for Tots drop-off location.
