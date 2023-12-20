Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

What Toys for Tots means to Sgt. Makemson

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dean Makemson talked with Brenda about why he loves Toys for Tots.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dean Makemson talked with Brenda about why he loves Toys for Tots.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Retired Sergeant Dean Makemson, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, is a resident of Renaissance-Sherman, a Holiday by Atria senior living community in Sherman.

Holiday Renaissance-Sherman is an official Toys for Tots drop-off location.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning on August 29th, 95-year-old Gladys Land and her 73-year-old daughter, Brenda...
Survivor of deadly Antlers home invasion shares story
One man was killed in a crash Monday night on I-35 in Southern Oklahoma.
Lone Grove man killed in crash Monday night
Authorities in Bryan County arrested Allyson Byron in connection with several recent porch...
Suspected porch pirate arrested in Bryan County
Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent, Brandi Price-Kelty, arrested on school grounds last...
Arrested Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent suspended with pay
At least three victims have come forward so far.
Doorbell camera captures Bryan Co. porch pirate

Latest News

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dean Makemson talked with Brenda about why he loves Toys...
What Toys for Tots means to Sgt. Makemson
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Amber Alert issued for three missing Princeton children
Jason Javon Franklin was arrested in Ardmore on Wednesday, police said.
Fugitive wanted in several recent Ardmore shootings arrested
The Grayson County Jail expansion will be redesigned after issues with the original design...
Grayson County Jail expansion project to be redesigned