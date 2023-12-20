Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Williamson scores 18 as SMU takes down Houston Christian 89-53

Led by Samuell Williamson’s 18 points, the SMU Mustangs defeated the Houston Christian Huskies 89-53, The Mustangs are now 8-4 with the victory and the Huskies fell to 2-8
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Samuell Williamson’s 18 points helped SMU defeat Houston Christian 89-53 on Tuesday night.

Williamson added eight rebounds for the Mustangs (8-4). Keon Ambrose-Hylton added 12 points while going 4 of 5 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had three blocks. Zhuric Phelps had 11 points and was 5-of-12 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Michael Imariagbe had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (2-8) . Marcus Greene also added 12 points and two steals for Houston Christian. Pierce Bazil had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Early morning on August 29th, 95-year-old Gladys Land and her 73-year-old daughter, Brenda...
Survivor of deadly Antlers home invasion shares story
One man was killed in a crash Monday night on I-35 in Southern Oklahoma.
Lone Grove man killed in crash Monday night
Authorities in Bryan County arrested Allyson Byron in connection with several recent porch...
Suspected porch pirate arrested in Bryan County
Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent, Brandi Price-Kelty, arrested on school grounds last...
Arrested Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent suspended with pay
At least three victims have come forward so far.
Doorbell camera captures Bryan Co. porch pirate

Latest News

File image
Freshman McCown leads UTSA to 35-17 Frisco Bowl win over Marshall
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard tries to get past San Antonio Spurs' Dominick Barlow during...
Lillard joins 20,000-point club, Giannis has triple-double as Bucks defeat Spurs 132-119
FILE - Minnesota Vikings' Alexander Mattison is shown during the first half of an NFL football...
NFL players face pressure as never before, in the digital-age surge of betting and fantasy
Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second...
Rockets’ Dillon Brooks fined $35K, Ime Udoka fined $25K for comments made to referees in Bucks game