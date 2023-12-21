Wish List
Ardmore man facing charges after running man over with truck

Ronald Collins is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after running over...
Ronald Collins is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after running over another man with his truck.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An argument between two men in Ardmore ended with one man running over the other with his truck.

Oklahoma court documents say on December 15, Ronald Collins and another man got into it at a home on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police say the other man suffered internal as well as a foot injury.

Collins faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

