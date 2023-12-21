Ardmore man facing charges after running man over with truck

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An argument between two men in Ardmore ended with one man running over the other with his truck.

Oklahoma court documents say on December 15, Ronald Collins and another man got into it at a home on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police say the other man suffered internal as well as a foot injury.

Collins faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.