Beware of Gift Card scams

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Better Business Bureau warns that scammers are able to steal money loaded onto cards, quickly and in multiple ways.

Gift cards come in varying amounts from just about every store or restaurant.

Let’s say you receive a Visa Gift Card for Christmas, providing the numbers from the back of that card is equivalent to handing money to scammers, money that isn’t protected and you can’t get back.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that anyone who demands payment by gift card is always a scammer, especially when the transaction is online or on the phone.

There are other physical ways that scammers use to steal money.

But, what if you’re buying a gift card for someone? There’s a risk of being scammed before you leave the store.

Some things to look out for:

The BBB recommends to: check for stickers covering the physical card, this could be a false barcode, and when scanned at the register, you could unknowingly send money to a scammer.

Ripped packaging off the gift card could indicate that someone got a hold of it and could have recorded the numbers linked to the card along with the pin.

Lastly, beware of websites that check your card balance, the BBB says some websites could use the information to take money from your gift card.

If you suspect you’ve been a victim of gift card scamming... file a complaint with your local BBB or report a scam online at BBB.org/scamtracker.

