City of Ada names new Chief of Police

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ada has named a new Chief of Police.

According to a press release, Major Tracy Jackson will begin his official duties on January 1, 2024.

Jackson began working for Ada as a dispatcher and jailer in 1994. He became an Ada Police Officer in 1995 and was promoted to Major in 2015.

“I am very excited about continuing my career in public service as the Chief of Police,” said Major Jackson. “By working alongside the officers and staff of the Ada Police Department, I believe we can continue to enhance public safety services, strengthen community relationships, and make our department an example for others to follow.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.