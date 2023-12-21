Coal County Sheriff’s Department and OHP conduct traffic stops to reward safe drivers

Coalgate, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers in Tupelo and Coalgate were rewarded Wednesday.

Troopers and deputies are pulling people over to give them safe driving certificates, attached with gift cards.

Coal County Sheriff Bryan Jump started this operation in 2013. the department took a break during Covid, and now coal county deputies and OHP troopers are back.

“We get calls every day about reckless drivers on the highways and highways really getting dangerous. so today we’re trying to show the safe drivers that we appreciate them for helping us keep this highway safe,” Sheriff Jump shared.

Some drivers were nervous to see those flashing lights, but overall people were pleased to find out they weren’t getting a ticket.

As long as drivers could show insurance, wore a seat belt, and had everything working on their car, a reward came their way.

But of course not everyone could pass the test, but Wednesday being on the nice list paid off.

“The gift cards is from the local businesses. Some of them will be gas certificates, some of them will be sonic,” he continued.

Sheriff Jump said it’s a small way of showing appreciation to those safe drivers.

