Durant Chahtapreneur Business Center opens for tribal members

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Choctaw Nation’s Chahtapreneur Business Center is official open for Choctaw tribal members.

Located at the old tribal headquarters in Durant, the center is a space for Choctaw entrepreneurs to get to work.

“it also gives them the opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs, to fellowship and to continually grow their business, create more jobs and economic impact within our communities,”

The center will benefit more than 400 chahtapreneurs in Durant.

Members are able to rent office spaces, for a cheaper rate they might find elsewhere.

“ We provide all the utilities, the internet, the coffee, the paper, the office supplies, and they also have the access to onsite small business advisors to help them through their day to day operations,”

Colby Oller is the founder of ‘Zolo Creations’.

He makes custom art pieces out of wood.

Oller says he’s definitely fond of the facility’s perks

“I will be using the offices to be able to use the internet and meet with people, potential clients,”

For artist, Harvey Williams, its the creative workspaces that he wants to get use of.

“There’s a little thinktank area where you can work on your stuff,” Williams replied.

Whether you come to the business center to work, or for a change of scenery, The Choctaw Nation’s goal is that chahtapreneurs have a place to connect with other business-minded people and leave inspired and empowered.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.