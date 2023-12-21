Wish List
Electric scooter rental company Bird files for bankruptcy

FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Bird -- an electric scooter rental company found in many U.S. cities -- has filed for bankruptcy protection this week.

The Chapter 11 filing will reportedly allow the company to sell its U.S. assets in the next three to six months.

Bird was founded in 2017 and went public in 2021.

It called itself the largest micro-mobility operator in North America.

The e-scooter company was one of the fastest startups to ever reach a billion-dollar valuation.

At its peak, Bird is said to have operated scooter and bicycle-sharing operations in 350 cities worldwide.

But Bird’s losses piled up as the company focused more on growth and market share than profitability.

The company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in September after Bird admitted it had overstated its revenue for the past two years.

The bankruptcy filing does not involve Bird Canada or Bird Europe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

