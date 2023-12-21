Fannin County Courthouse officially off fire watch

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Fannin County Courthouse is officially off of fire watch after facing fire code violations in August.

The renovated courthouse opened its doors last summer, and just one year after, state inspectors said the $29,000,000 building created imminent danger.

Since then, the county has had a private company and volunteers serving as fire watch during work hours.

Meanwhile, contractors from the renovation began fixing the issues that led to code violations.

While some repairs are still being made, the problems that posed as a fire threat have been resolved, according to Fannin County Judge Newt Cunningham.

