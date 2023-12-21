Wish List
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Burris, Yvette Makayla, 10/31/2002 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/23/2022

Stovall, Adrian Vaughn, 06/27/1989 of Collinsville, Poss CS ‐ Meth 10/6/2023

Moore, Ricky Leon, 06/23/1959 of Calera, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/20/2023

Mayo, Monte Ray, 03/17/1967 of Dallas, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/4/2023

Boren, Johnathan David, 09/27/1984 of Sadler, Ct. 1 DWI 3rd or More; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol 10/10/2023

Vera, Christopher Marcos, 12/22/1992 of Howe, DWI 3rd or More 9/17/2023

Dewitt, Bradley Wayne Sr., 10/31/1986 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 11/17/2023

Dewitt, Bradley Wayne Sr., 10/31/1986 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 11/17/2023

Frey, Ronald Stewart, 04/07/1961 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 11/18/2022

Bretsnyder, Ashli Dawn, 06/18/1993 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 12/16/2021

Baker, Staci Rena, 06/29/1982 of Gordonville, Bail Jumping & FTA 9/15/2023

Potrafka, Paul Victor, 12/07/1955 of Gordonville, Fail to Comply Sex Offenders Duty to Reg 10 Yrs 1/9/2023

Higgins, Robin Marshell, 01/27/1982 of Whitesboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 10/19/2023

Smith, Austin Henry, 02/17/1993 of Bells, Poss CS ‐ Meth 10/16/2023

Putnam, Chad Edward, 05/29/1976 of Tom Bean, Burglary of Habitation 10/2/2023

Davidson, Tami Leann, 12/21/1989 of Van Alstyne, Burglary of Habitation 10/2/2023

Morrison, Seth D, 01/12/1989 of Howe, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Heroin or Monoacetylemorphine; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 5/16/2023

Green, Howard Timothy, 06/06/1975 of Denison, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth 10/4/2023

Massey, William Wallace, 07/11/1982 of Mead, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/16/2023

McLaughlin, Ian Peter, 05/10/1974 of Denison, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 11/21/2022

Martin‐Reynolds, Jared Blake, 08/12/1994 of Sherman, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 11/21/2022

Ibrahim, Andre Luckman, 03/28/1984 of Sherman, Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k 7/13/2023

George, Damien Lee, 07/03/2006 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Burglary of Building; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 3 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 4 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 5 Theft of Firearm; Ct. 6 Theft of Firearm 7/5/2023

Parker, Jamie Paulette, 08/09/1981 of Sherman, Burglary of Habitation 5/4/2023

Weems, Prosper Andrew, 07/15/2006 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Burglary of Building; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm 7/11/2023

Weems, Prosper Andrew, 07/15/2006 of Sherman, Burglary of Building 7/11/2023

Vaughan, Michael Ray, 10/11/1972 of Pottsboro, Ct. 1 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 2 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 3 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int SBI/Mental 9/29/2023

Potrafka, Paul Victor, 12/07/1955 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg Life/Annual 8/18/2023

Potrafka, Paul Victor, 12/07/1955 of Gordonville, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/4/2023

Parker, Jamie Paulette, 08/09/1981 of Sherman, Robbery 8/21/2023

Martindale, Kyle Dakota, 06/16/1998 of Denison, UUMV 10/21/2023

Hiser, Aaron Samuel, 10/04/1978 of Whitesboro, UUMV 10/13/2023

Hobby, Carl Wayne Jr., 11/19/1963 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 10/16/2023

Smith, Brandon Harris, 09/11/1982 of Denison, Theft Prop <$2,500 2+ Conv ENH 12/27/2022

