"Hunters Against Hunger" program uses harvested deer to feed those in need

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - If you’ve been hoping to get out and hunt deer, but needed an excuse, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is asking for your help to feed the hungry in Oklahoma.

Kenneth Claborn with Claborn Processing in Ada said he’s been processing deer for nearly 30 years, and he’s one of around 30 processors in Oklahoma who participate in the state’s Hunters Against Hunger program.

“We’ve raised over 2 thousand pounds,” Claborn said.”Hunters Against Hunger is where people who want to harvest deer, who have plenty can give the meat to people in need.”

To get started, you just bring the deer you’ve harvested to a participating processor, donate ten dollars, .and fill out a form.

“With their name, phone number, license number, confirmation number and sign it,” Claborn said. “And then Asbury United Methodist Church or other vendors can come pick it up and distribute it as they desire.”

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation calls the program the key to feeding Oklahomans in need.

And Claborn said it’s also keeping down the deer population, while not letting any meat go to waste.

“We got so many deer in and people were having more does that they needed to eliminate,” Claborn said. “This helps them condense down their herds”

Claborn said when deer get too overpopulated, it can be dangerous for people in the area.

“We were in a car wreck just last summer, a deer went right in the hood of our car,” Claborn said.

The ODWC said deer hunting is a big part of Oklahoma’s economy, and it’s part of the state’s ecological management plan.

“It’s just part of nature, its something that needs to be addressed and if we don’t take control of the population of the deer then they’re gonna be overrun,” Claborn said.

And it feeds those in need at the same time.

“We try to help out any way we can,” Claborn said.

