Johnston County deputies arrest man after finding 70 lbs. of marijuana in car

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A California man is now facing felony charges after Johnston County deputies found 70 pounds of marijuana in the back of his vehicle.

Court documents say deputies pulled over Shangxian Tan, 43, for a traffic violation when they smelled marijuana and asked to search the vehicle.

Deputies found three large trash bags containing 70 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana packages.

Tan is now in the Johnston County Jail facing three felony counts of trafficking marijuana.

