Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Maine Senator introduces new gun control legislation

Signs at a press conference on gun control
Signs at a press conference on gun control(DC Bureau)
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Gun violence legislation is a topic dividing members of Congress, but Senator Angus King of Maine was trying to bridge the gap on Thursday by introducing new legislation.

In introducing the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion Act, or GOSAFE, King said, “What the bill does is limit the most lethal piece of assault weapons which is the high capacity magazines.”

However, he said the act doesn’t change the Second Amendment right to protect yourself — it just puts some guardrails on it.

“What it says is that if you have one of these weapons that uses gas to chamber the bullets and deal with recoil, you have to have a fixed magazine in the gun that can only take 10 bullets. No detachable large-capacity magazines,” said King.

As of Thursday, Dec. 21, there were 627 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023 alone according to the Gun Violence Archive. A recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine left 18 people dead, and King pointed out the shooter used weapons that would be banned if this law is passed.

“We understand that the shooter in Lewiston had two high-capacity magazines duck-taped together so that when he was killing those people and wounding those people, he didn’t have to stop and reload,” he said.

The National Rifle Association criticized this bill saying it’s “just like its predecessors in targeting law-abiding gun owners,” but King is moving forward with the hope that the GOSAFE Act can be a step in the right direction to address gun violence in America.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent, Brandi Price-Kelty, arrested on school grounds last...
Arrested Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent suspended with pay
Early morning on August 29th, 95-year-old Gladys Land and her 73-year-old daughter, Brenda...
Survivor of deadly Antlers home invasion shares story
Jason Javon Franklin was arrested in Ardmore on Wednesday, police said.
Fugitive wanted in several recent Ardmore shootings arrested
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Missing Princeton children found safe, mother arrested, Amber alert canceled
One man was killed in a crash Monday night on I-35 in Southern Oklahoma.
Lone Grove man killed in crash Monday night

Latest News

Troopers and deputies are pulling people over to give them safe driving certificates, attached...
Coal County Sheriff’s Department and OHP conduct traffic stops to reward safe drivers
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police chief says at least 15 people are dead after a mass shooting at a Prague university
Logos are shown on the exterior of a 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid in Sunnyvale, Calif., Monday, Dec....
Americans are turning to buying hybrids as sales of electric vehicles slow
Earlier this year, the wrestling icon took to X, formerly Twitter, to declare his faith in...
Hulk Hogan gets baptized at age 70: ‘Greatest day of my life’