Man wanted for pepper spraying motel owner arrested

Thomas Wells was arrested in Paris on Tuesday after running from officers and throwing away...
Thomas Wells was arrested in Paris on Tuesday after running from officers and throwing away drug paraphernalia.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man, wanted for pepper spraying a Paris motel owner as he was being evicted this summer, has been arrested.

Paris Police said in a press release, Thomas Wells was arrested Tuesday when he ran from officers on foot and threw away two glass pipes, commonly used for narcotics, before they caught him and took him to the Lamar County Jail.

Wells was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence. According to the release, Wells was also arrested on the warrant for the charge of assault causing bodily injury after he pepper sprayed a motel owner during an eviction in August.

