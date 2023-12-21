Wish List
Sherman man sentenced for meth possession

Derek Wilson, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for methamphetamine possession.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for methamphetamine possession.

According to a press release, Derek Wilson, 39, was arrested in 2020 after Sherman Police found him and two others in a car acting suspiciously and making furtive movements.

Officers removed the occupants of the vehicle and while searching Wilson, a baggie of suspected meth fell out of his pants.

Lab tests revealed the baggie contained three grams of meth.

Wilson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession of meth between one and four grams.

