Sherman officer cleared in fatal shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman Police Officer has been cleared in a fatal officer-involved shooting.

According to a press release, on September 22nd, an off-duty officer was at the Sherman VFW when Larry Harvey III pulled a gun from his waistband and the officer fired three shots.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said the Texas Rangers’ investigation into the shooting showed that Harvey died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Harvey was wanted at the time for the robbery of First United Bank in Sherman just six days prior.

