Sherman officer cleared in fatal shooting
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman Police Officer has been cleared in a fatal officer-involved shooting.
According to a press release, on September 22nd, an off-duty officer was at the Sherman VFW when Larry Harvey III pulled a gun from his waistband and the officer fired three shots.
Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said the Texas Rangers’ investigation into the shooting showed that Harvey died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Harvey was wanted at the time for the robbery of First United Bank in Sherman just six days prior.
