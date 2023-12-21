Two candidates running for Fannin County 336th District Judge

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Fannin County 336th District Judge position is on the ballot for the March Primary Election.

The current district judge, Laurine Blake, announced she is retiring after 20 years in the position once her current term is over on December 31, 2024.

Since then, Kyle Shaw and Christina Tillett have announced their candidacy.

Shaw lives in Fannin County and has practiced law for 25 years.

“I’ve done a smattering of just about everything, but the vast majority of what I’ve done is criminal,” Shaw said.

Shaw said he decided to run because of his passion for helping others.

“As a judge, I could do a lot more and on a much larger scale than just as a private practice attorney,” Shaw said.

If elected, he wants to reduce the number of people in the Fannin County Jail by speeding up the court docket and allowing bond reductions for those who can not afford their bond.

“But they’re not a danger to the community,” Shaw said, “We look at a reduced bond or possibly a PR bond so that the county is not footing the bill for their lodging.”

Tillett lives in Fannin County and has been practicing law for 24 years.

“With the county continuing to grow, that court’s in a position to handle more complex and varied cases and my broad range of experience has prepared me for that role,” Tillett said.

Tillett said she decided to run to protect and serve the community.

“I’ll make decisions based on the law and the facts, not on who you are or who you know,” Tillett said.

If elected she aims to hear cases promptly and effectively manage the court’s docket.

“I’ll also maintain a dedicated docket for child abuse and neglect cases,” Tillett said.

Both candidates are running as Republicans and no Democrats filed to run. This means whoever wins the March Primary Election will be Fannin County’s newest district judge.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.