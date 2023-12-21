Wet and Gloomy Thursday Night

A large swath of showers have settled over Texoma bringing light rain and lowered visibility. Nothing severe with this rain, but highway driving will be slowed at times due to wet roads and foggy conditions. This rain system is a slow mover so parts of Texoma will continue to see rainfall into the evening with some lingering showers expected early Friday morning. The Friday morning commute will be foggy as well so be sure to give yourself extra time on the road.

Friday the showers will begin to dry up with heavy cloud cover remaining. There is still a low chance for some isolated sprinkles Friday and Saturday, but for the most part the next two days will mostly be gloomy. The heavier cloud coverage means overnight lows will not be very low at all. Lows will be similar to the highs in the mid 50s for the next two days.

Then Saturday night another round of heavier rainfall will move across Texoma through the night and Christmas Eve morning. Some spots could see a quick 1-2 inches of rain with this big soaker. Behind it, colder air will move in for a more seasonal last week of December.

Thankfully, it looks like all the rain will be wrapped up by Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day will be dry and cold.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.