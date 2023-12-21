Wish List
What to know about sicknesses on the rise like COVID, RSV, strep, and the flu

By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Blake Jeffreys is a registered nurse at Wilson N. Jones in Sherman, and he said they’re seeing 4 sicknesses on the rise this holiday season - COVID, RSV, strep, and the flu.

“Our flu numbers have doubled this past month, and our strep numbers and COVID numbers are slowly creeping up,” Jeffreys said.

While exposure is almost inevitable, infection and sickness are largely preventable and the best ways to protect yourself are simple.

“Hand hygiene is very important,” Jeffreys said. “That’s going to be the big one, one of the most important, and covering up whenever you cough and sneeze as well.”

To protect others, Jeffreys says the key is staying home when you’re sick and that starts with recognizing the symptoms.

“For flu and COVID, signs and symptoms are going to be fever, cough, chills, and decreased urination if you’re running low on fluids.”

If you do end up getting sick, he says there are two main keys to a quicker recovery - rest and fluids.

“Making sure you’re getting plenty of rest or your body can recover and then hydrating up because fevers and things like that, they just burn your fluids off,” Jeffreys said. “If you can replenish those, it’ll help you feel better and recover faster for sure.”

For some, a trip to the ER is usually a last resort but Jeffreys says it can be an important step in recovery, and he has a few things to look out for to know when it’s time to seek medical attention.

“If you get a cough or shortness of breath that worsens significantly where you’re having a lot of difficulty breathing or if you experience significant chest pain, those are reasons to go to the ER.”

If you need some over the counter medication on Christmas day, most CVS and Walgreen’s locations will be open.

