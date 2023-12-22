Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Cloudy and Foggy Friday

Another round of rain Saturday overnight
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Pushmataha and Choctaw counties until 12:00AM Saturday. Visibility in these counties has been less than a mile for most of the afternoon as parts of Texoma are still very saturated after yesterday’s rain. Other areas in Texoma have low visibility as overcast skies have hung around through most of Friday, even as drier conditions have prevailed this evening.

Saturday morning will see patchy fog in parts of Texoma yet again as cloud cover increases into the afternoon. Expect another warm morning with lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances increase in the late afternoon and evening of Saturday with a 30% chance of some scattered showers. This is ahead of a large area of low pressure that will bring Texoma’s next big rain maker around midnight Saturday and well into early morning Sunday. These strong thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall with some isolated areas potentially seeing an inch to two inches of rain.

Skies start clearing up Christmas Eve evening and then Christmas day will be mostly cloudy but a lot chillier. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s Christmas Day and then a week of much chillier, near freezing overnights.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Wilson, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for methamphetamine possession.
Sherman man sentenced for meth possession
Ronald Collins is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after running over...
Ardmore man facing charges after running man over with truck
A Sherman Police Officer has been cleared in a fatal officer-involved shooting.
Sherman officer cleared in fatal shooting
Shangxian Tan was arrested in Johnston County after deputies find 70 pounds of marijuana in...
Johnston County deputies arrest man after finding 70 lbs. of marijuana in car
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 12/22/2023
Full Morning Weather 12/22/2023
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Dec 21
With anchor Brenda Teele & chief meteorologist Steve LaNore.
Overnight Weather: Dec 20-21, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 12/20/2023
Full Morning Weather 12/20/2023