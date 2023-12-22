Denison 'S'mores and Snow in the Park' rescheduled

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison’s ‘S’mores and Snow in the Park’ event that was scheduled for Thursday night has been rescheduled to Tuesday night.

Denison Parks and Recreation shared on their Facebook that the event, that was scheduled to happen Thursday night from 6:00 to 8:00 would be rescheduled due to rainy weather.

The event will now be held at the same time on December 26, at Forest Park.

At the free event, people will be able to enjoy some s’mores by the fire while children get to play in the ‘snow.’

🍫❄️ Rescheduled for December 26th due to inclement weather! Indulge in delicious s'mores by the fire, and let the kids... Posted by Denison Parks & Recreation on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.