Local artists help the community prepare for Christmas by wrapping gifts

By Talaiya Munson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - This is the first year that The Creative Arts Center offered this service.

“At this time of year, just with everybody being so busy, nobody looks forward to getting home with all their presents and then having to wrap everything,” said Kristi Dunbar, Board of Directors.

So, six artists stepped in this year and provided the art of gift wrapping, and all people had to do was bring n their presents, and “our artists would wrap them in beautiful packaging, while guests had the opportunity to shop in the gift shop and view the art gallery,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar emphasized that this gift wrapping service benefits the community and brings awareness to Bonham’s Creative Arts Center. “It was just an idea that one of our volunteer board of director members had to kind of help bring people in the door, let them know the kind of programs that we have going on and just help spread some Christmas cheer,” Dunbar explained.

The charitable, nonprofit organization does it all... from live music events, to open mic night, and a different art exhibit every month. “As a 501 C3 charitable nonprofit organization, anytime we can spread awareness, bring new people in the door, offer new programs, and just bring in any sort of donations or funds that’s really, really important for our organization.”

And you will find all sorts of creations for sale in the gift shop, this holiday season is especially looking bright. “We’ve actually had an exceptional amount of gift shop sales this year, just thanks to doing cookies with Santa last week, doing the gift wrapping this past week, and our music events,” said Dunbar.

Dunbar said The Creative Arts Center also has youth classes, adult classes, paint a-longs, and much more.

The last day for the gift wrapping service was on Thursday.

