Powell's 32 lead UTEP past Wyoming 78-67
The UTEP Miners defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 78-67 on Thursday night led by Zid Powell's 32 points
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Zid Powell put up 32 points as UTEP beat Wyoming 78-67 on Thursday night.
Powell added six rebounds for the Miners (8-5). Otis Frazier III scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Tae Hardy shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.
Mason Walters led the way for the Cowboys (7-5) with 16 points. Akuel Kot added 14 points for Wyoming. In addition, Brendan Wenzel had 11 points.
Both teams next play Saturday. UTEP hosts Seattle and Wyoming travels to BYU.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.