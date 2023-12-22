Santa Claus visits Sherman children and seniors

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas is just days away, but Santa Claus paid an early visit to Wilson N. Jones Medical Center and nursing homes across Sherman on Friday.

The children got to join Santa, Mrs. Claus, and two elves for breakfast in the WNJ lobby.

Kids of all ages were eager to give Santa their last-minute Christmas wishes and make sure they had secured a spot on the nice list.

Children were not the only ones who got to experience the cheer of meeting Santa. He, Mrs. Claus, and WNJ staff members also visited local assisted living homes.

The seniors got to catch up with Santa, tell him what they hope to have under their trees, and see which list they made this year.

While he is heading back to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas, it won’t be long before Santa and his reindeer return to Texoma.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.