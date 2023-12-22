Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Santa Claus visits Sherman children and seniors

Children and seniors across Sherman got to visit with Santa just in time for Christmas.
Children and seniors across Sherman got to visit with Santa just in time for Christmas.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas is just days away, but Santa Claus paid an early visit to Wilson N. Jones Medical Center and nursing homes across Sherman on Friday.

The children got to join Santa, Mrs. Claus, and two elves for breakfast in the WNJ lobby.

Kids of all ages were eager to give Santa their last-minute Christmas wishes and make sure they had secured a spot on the nice list.

Children were not the only ones who got to experience the cheer of meeting Santa. He, Mrs. Claus, and WNJ staff members also visited local assisted living homes.

The seniors got to catch up with Santa, tell him what they hope to have under their trees, and see which list they made this year.

While he is heading back to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas, it won’t be long before Santa and his reindeer return to Texoma.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Wilson, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for methamphetamine possession.
Sherman man sentenced for meth possession
Ronald Collins is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after running over...
Ardmore man facing charges after running man over with truck
A Sherman Police Officer has been cleared in a fatal officer-involved shooting.
Sherman officer cleared in fatal shooting
Shangxian Tan was arrested in Johnston County after deputies find 70 pounds of marijuana in...
Johnston County deputies arrest man after finding 70 lbs. of marijuana in car
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows

Latest News

The city is waiting for the court ruling in a lawsuit before making final decisions on ETJ.
Sherman turns down another ETJ request
Grand Central Station in Sherman partnered with Capio Partners on Thursday night to send every...
Sherman’s Grand Central Station hosts Christmas party, toy drive to help those in need
This is the first year that The Creative Arts Center offered this service.
Local artists help the community prepare for Christmas by wrapping gifts
This is the first year that The Creative Arts Center offered this service.
This is the first year that The Creative Arts Center offered this service.