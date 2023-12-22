Wish List
Sherman turns down another ETJ request

The city is waiting for the court ruling in a lawsuit before making final decisions on ETJ.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman has denied a second request from a property owner looking to leave the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The property sits just outside of city limits near Dorchester.

This follows a lawsuit filed by many Texas cities, including Denison, as they push back against a new state law that allows property owners in a city’s ETJ to opt out.

At this time Sherman is not joining the lawsuit, but the city is waiting for the court ruling before making final decisions on ETJ requests.

