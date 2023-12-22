Sherman turns down another ETJ request

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman has denied a second request from a property owner looking to leave the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The property sits just outside of city limits near Dorchester.

This follows a lawsuit filed by many Texas cities, including Denison, as they push back against a new state law that allows property owners in a city’s ETJ to opt out.

At this time Sherman is not joining the lawsuit, but the city is waiting for the court ruling before making final decisions on ETJ requests.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.