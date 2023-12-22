Sherman’s Grand Central Station hosts Christmas party, toy drive to help those in need

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grand Central Station in Sherman partnered with Capio Partners on Thursday night to send every kid home with a Christmas present this year.

“We managed to end up with about 2,000 toys,” Grand Central Station executive director Melissa Schmitz said. “We collect them for the kids that don’t really get anything for Christmas, or their families can’t afford them, so they can come in.”

Schmitz said that Thursday’s event was made possible thanks to toy donations from Eisenhower Park, Toys for Tots, and the Denison Dollar Tree.

“They get three toys and they get stocking stuffers, so that way they all have something,” Schmitz said.

Jessica Walker has been helping organize this event for 9 years now, and she says that she’s proud of the event’s growth over the past decade.

“It started out just bringing some toys, and over the years it’s grown to this,” Walker said.

While Grand Central Station has programs to serve those in need all throughout the year, they say it feels a little extra special to be able to help those who need it during the holidays.

“Doing this helps so many families,” Schmitz said. “It’s a blessing and I’m just grateful to serve them.”

Walker said that she appreciates being able to help, as someone who has experienced being in need.

“I’ve been the recipient of people who have gone out of their way to help,” Walker said. “So it’s just it’s so special to me to be on the other end of it.”

5th and 6th graders from Parkside Baptist Church also helped to volunteer.

Grayson Powell and Lucy Kellow both talked about how special it is to see the faces of the children as they got to see their presents, and Madison Walker said that giving back feels good and helps her not take all the things she has for granted.

“I love this time because we get to give back to the community and we get to come up here, make a lot of memories and help people that are in need,” Walker said.

Grand Central Station will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, but all their programs will be up and running every other day for those in need this holiday season.

For more information about upcoming events and the services they offer, you can visit their website here.

