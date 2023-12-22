Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Marietta High School graduate Jennifer Johnson Story was looking for a fun experience to share with her two sons, so they attended a casting for the pilot episode of Badwater.

“We lived in Durango, Colorado at the time, and I saw a casting out there asking for Native American faces, so we went out there and stood in line for hours and hours and I actually got a call back on that one because the associate director remembered I had blue eyes,” Story said.

Needing an outlet to relieve stress from her family’s health issues, Story found her passion in dancing.

“I feel a joy when I dance, and its almost like meditative too, because you can only be in the moment, you cant be thinking about what you’re doing grocery wise because you gotta figure out where you need to be in relation to your partner,” Story stated.

Story has since been featured in 6 different films and tv shows ranging from Yellowstone, 1883, and the latest hit movie Killers of the Flower Moon set in Osage County, Oklahoma.

“I was on set with Robert DiNero and Leonardo DiCaprio and in one of our takes Leonardo walked behind me and my dance partner, and I was like “I might be in this movie,” Story added.

Story says she was able to connect with her Native American history through her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

“This story is about one family of one tribe at one place at one time, but all the tribes, all the people, even some still today are still facing their own different reign of terrors,” Story said.

Story says the support from her friends and family has been heartwarming.

“my oldest son, he took a still shot of it from the TV screen and he put all these little arrows and sent that to his friends and said “MOM!”

