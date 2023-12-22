Wish List
Volunteers spend the day caroling for veterans

Volunteers at Veteran Peer Network spent their day spreading holiday cheer through music.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Volunteers at Veteran Peer Network spent their day spreading holiday cheer through music.

The carolers sang holiday favorites to veterans at Clyde Cosper Veterans Nursing Home in Bonham.

Army Veteran Rex Wod says the event brought smiles to everyone’s faces.

“Anytime we can get someone out like this we are all happy,” Wod said. “They do us a great favor and we are grateful for it, some of ours guys need things like this.”

After singing in Bonham, the carolers continued their holiday singing at Traditions Nursing Home in Sherman.

