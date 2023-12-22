Volunteers spend the day caroling for veterans

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Volunteers at Veteran Peer Network spent their day spreading holiday cheer through music.

The carolers sang holiday favorites to veterans at Clyde Cosper Veterans Nursing Home in Bonham.

Army Veteran Rex Wod says the event brought smiles to everyone’s faces.

“Anytime we can get someone out like this we are all happy,” Wod said. “They do us a great favor and we are grateful for it, some of ours guys need things like this.”

After singing in Bonham, the carolers continued their holiday singing at Traditions Nursing Home in Sherman.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.