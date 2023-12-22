Wish List
What to expect at the pump this holiday weekend

AAA shares insight about gas prices for the holiday weekend.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - AAA reports that 8.3 million Texans will be traveling this holiday weekend.

So what does that mean for drivers?

AAA spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster said expect to pay a little extra at the pump.

“We’ve seen in just the last few days, the price is really gone back up after a few weeks of it going down,” Armbruster stated.

Just last week gas prices in Texas averaged at $2.57 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which was the lowest its been in three years.

However, on the Friday before Christmas, drivers can expect to pay a minimum of $2.71 per gallon for regular fuel.

Traveler, Chad Valle is heading to Dallas from Missouri, a trip he takes with his family every year.

He said the uptick isn’t that bad.

“I’d say this year is a lot better for gas prices than it was from last year, it’s a whole lot easier on the family and how we have on our budgeting,” Valle shared.

Oklahoma traveler, Zach Ross said prices might be better on the other side of the red river.

" I’d honestly say it’s a little bit cheaper in Oklahoma than Texas,” Ross stated.

As for traffic, AAA said it might be best to hit the road later this weekend.

“Christmas day is going to be the best day to travel on the roadways. That’s when the fewest people are traveling,” Armbruster said.

Last and certainly not least, be sure to check your vehicle to avoid any calls to AAA

“Flat tires, dead batteries, engine problems are going to be the top reasons, but certainly making sure your vehicle is road trip ready, and that you’re road trip ready,” he continued.

Making the trip to grandma’s headache free.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

