3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (WFAA) - Christmas came early for three brothers in Collin County, Texas.

Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra had been in foster care for several years.

But on Wednesday, their dreams of finding a forever home finally came true.

Scott and Bri Kimball fell in love with boys after watching their story on TV.

And the Kimballs were able to officially add the brothers to their family in Judge John Roach’s courtroom.

The boys had been in foster care for the past three Christmas holidays but not this year.

“It’s overwhelming and a blessing. We are ecstatic for it to finally be done,” Bri Kimball said.

The Kimball family of four is now up to seven.

“They make me smile every day and laugh,” Bri Kimball said.

The family said they have been waiting for their special day in court.

“It feels like a dream, but it’s really not. It’s happening and it’s real this time,” Everett said.

The three brothers had been in the custody of the Kimballs since the middle of the year.

Now, the boys can call the Kimballs family, officially.

