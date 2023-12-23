Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Father, 6-year-old daughter die of hypothermia after going missing on road trip

According to the Calhoun County coroner, 42-year-old Jason Murph and his 6-year-old daughter Michelle died of hypothermia. (Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - South Carolina authorities say a father and daughter who were found dead earlier this week died of hypothermia.

According to the Calhoun County coroner, autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, were inconclusive but the determination was made based on weather elements.

The pair had no suspicious injuries, and foul play was not suspected.

Michelle and Jason Murph were reported missing on Dec. 16.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were found dead near their crashed truck last Monday.

The truck was found in a field damaged and burned. Police K-9s found the father and daughter’s bodies about 50 yards away.

Quentin Murph, Jason Murph’s cousin, said he is confused about how the two ended up at that location because the area was not on the route to their destination.

He said the two were heading from Blythewood to Orangeburg to visit Jason Murph’s mom, but they never made it.

“We’re sorry we weren’t there to maybe help you during the time you needed us the most,” he said. “I just want to say we love you and we’ll always keep you in our fondest memories.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
The city is waiting for the court ruling in a lawsuit before making final decisions on ETJ.
Sherman turns down another ETJ request
Derek Wilson, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for methamphetamine possession.
Sherman man sentenced for meth possession
Shangxian Tan was arrested in Johnston County after deputies find 70 pounds of marijuana in...
Johnston County deputies arrest man after finding 70 lbs. of marijuana in car
AAA shares insight about gas prices for the holiday weekend.
What to expect at the pump this holiday weekend

Latest News

Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears during a recent interview when asked whether she has...
Actress Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly
One family is grateful they are all safe this Christmas after their son alerted them of a fire...
10-year-old helps save his family from a house fire days before Christmas
One family is grateful they are all safe this Christmas after their son alerted them of a fire...
10-year-old helps save his family from a house fire, days befor Christmas
A man was caught on camera stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man caught on video stealing protected fish from tank at Bass Pro Shops