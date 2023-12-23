Wish List
Healdton Police arrest four in drug bust

On Tuesday, Healdton Police officers responded with a warrant to the 200 block of Gulf Street following an anonymous tip that there as illegal drug trafficking.
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
“When we executed the search warrant, there were four individuals, there was a woman outside identified as Winchester, and then there were three males in the house, we detained everybody at the time,” Healdton Assistant Police Chief Brittani Harrison said.

Officers made their way into the residence where they discovered substantial amounts of meth, marijuana, and a hidden gun.

“Joshua Chance had run into the bathroom and put a gun in the bathroom, and he had left the methamphetamine on the mini fridge that they had inside,” Harrison said.

As officers conducted a thorough search of the property, they also found drug paraphernalia.

“They had several methamphetamine pipes, there were several syringes and needles,” Harrison added.

Joshua Chance, Lacey Winchester, Kenneth Culley and Anthony Christian were all arrested and taken to the Carter County Jail where they will face felony possession and intent to distribute charges.

Harrison says they’re working hard to keep drugs off the streets but are asking for the public’s help on keeping their community safe.

“We would love any information that anybody has, because the important thing is getting our streets cleaned up and its good for our future generations to follow,” Harrison added.

