Last-minute holiday shoppers hit Sherman Town Center

Shoppers flooded the Sherman Town Center on Friday afternoon trying to cross everything off their list before Christmas on Monday.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you’re just now picking up those last-minute presents, you’re not alone.

“I kind of forgot that it was this close,” Tabor Shields said.

“We have a family of nine, so there’s always something to get,” the Carruth family said. “It’s always last minute, or we forgot this, or we got more for one kid than the other kid, so now we have to go even it out.”

Shoppers at the Town Center say that it was an absolute madhouse.

“It’s really busy and hot in every store,” Ainsley Greathouse said.

“I had to go to the pet store because I was like, I got to calm down a little bit,” Maici Rowland said. “There’s too many people around me, so I was looking at all the animals in there.”

“I think Black Friday was worse,” Jacob Gorden said. “I was up here with Black Friday, and it wasn’t as packed.”

Even with the chaos, a lot of shoppers managed to find what they were looking for.

“They’re kind of hard to shop for, but I think we’ve had some success,” Rowland said. “They’ll be excited.”

“Me and my dad, we just kind of been trying to avoid the packedness,” Joshua Mbaga said. “Mostly it’s been going great.”

Some even came from over an hour away to grab those last few presents.

“We’re from Kiowa, and that’s about an hour and 20 minutes from here,” Rowland said. “Not too bad, but just a fun little trip. Tulsa is closest, and we’re there too much, so we had to get a little out of our zone and come here.”

If you still haven’t gotten everything on your list, you’ve still got time, but you may have to fight through an even bigger crowd as retailers expect to see over 140 million last-minute shoppers on Super Saturday.

