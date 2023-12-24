Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Boil order issued for NW Sherman after major water line break

Boil order area
Boil order area(City of Sherman)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman said Sunday morning a major water line break has occurred near Lamberth at Canyon Creek.

The city says crews are currently isolating the broken main so that repressurization can occur.

A boil order has been issued for the affected area (see map above and below for affected area).

Follow the City of Sherman’s Facebook page for updates.

A major water line break has occurred near Lamberth at Canyon Creek. The Rex Cruse water zone (pictured in yellow) is...

Posted by Sherman, Texas - Classic Town. Broad Horizon. on Sunday, December 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
The city is waiting for the court ruling in a lawsuit before making final decisions on ETJ.
Sherman turns down another ETJ request
On Tuesday, Healdton Police officers responded with a warrant to the 200 block of Gulf Street...
Healdton Police arrest four in drug bust
Shoppers flooded the Sherman Town Center on Friday afternoon trying to cross everything off...
Last-minute holiday shoppers hit Sherman Town Center
AAA shares insight about gas prices for the holiday weekend.
What to expect at the pump this holiday weekend

Latest News

On Saturday, Erik Jackson and Grayson United partnered up with Kristy Lee and Beyond The Walls...
Grayson United celebrates Christmas by giving back
Shoppers flooded the Sherman Town Center on Friday afternoon trying to cross everything off...
Last-minute holiday shoppers hit Sherman Town Center
On Tuesday, Healdton Police officers responded with a warrant to the 200 block of Gulf Street...
Healdton Police arrest four in drug bust
AAA shares insight about gas prices for the holiday weekend.
What to expect at the pump this holiday weekend