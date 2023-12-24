Boil order issued for NW Sherman after major water line break

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman said Sunday morning a major water line break has occurred near Lamberth at Canyon Creek.

The city says crews are currently isolating the broken main so that repressurization can occur.

A boil order has been issued for the affected area (see map above and below for affected area).

Follow the City of Sherman's Facebook page for updates.

