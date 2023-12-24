Boil order issued for NW Sherman after major water line break
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman said Sunday morning a major water line break has occurred near Lamberth at Canyon Creek.
The city says crews are currently isolating the broken main so that repressurization can occur.
A boil order has been issued for the affected area (see map above and below for affected area).
