Christmas Eve Rain Continues

All Texoma counties have been receiving an early Christmas present of bountiful rain this Christmas Eve morning. It was ideal sleeping weather with the consistent downpour already providing an inch to an inch and a half of rain across Texoma. Expect more rain in the next few hours as this slow moving storm system moves to the East.

The timing of this system has slowed down as it arrived in Texoma later than expected. Now the heaviest of rain will move out of Texoma closer to sunset. A few isolated thunderstorms will initiate behind this rain as a cold front moves through Texoma after sunset. Models are now showing the rain will be completely finished right around midnight. So Christmas morning will remain rain free.

Given that a cold front will move in tonight, our winter days in the 60s in Texoma are coming to an end. Christmas day will struggle to warm up more than the upper 40s while Christmas night will dip down to freezing levels in many parts of Texoma.

An area of low pressure will be circling above Kansas and Missouri for a few days after Christmas, which means Texoma will have to deal with chillier and drier northerly winds for multiple days after Christmas. This week will feel more like a proper first week of Winter with freezing to near freezing overnights and paltry highs in the 40s.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

