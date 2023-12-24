Grayson United celebrates Christmas by giving back

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, Erik Jackson and Grayson United partnered up with Kristy Lee and Beyond The Walls Outreach to give back to the community right before Christmas.

“Christmas is all about Christ, and Christ was all about service,” Jackson said. “So this is the day of service, just having community together, having support for one another and having one another’s back.”

Adults were able to register to vote and get a free health check up, while kids got free haircuts and even got a chance to get a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“We’re just having an in-service day, making sure that we are giving back to the community,” Lee said. “Because when we come together, we’re more impactive, and so that’s why we’re here today.”

Jalen Kyles helps his mom Kristy with the work they do in the community, and he says that he’s so happy to see everyone come out to events like this.

“We try to show love because God, God got nothing but love for us,” Kyles said. “So we try to show love to other people as well.”

After all the fun, everyone was treated to a hot Christmas dinner.

“We want to take care of the less fortunate or anybody,” Jackson said. “Just come eat a good meal with us, and those who are homeless we’ll go out and feed them a little bit later.”

Jackson says that Grayson United is all about service, and that they try to serve all pillars in the community.

“Even if it’s just a kind word and you’re not giving to anybody, to be able to talk and listen to somebody is a good thing,” Jackson said.

