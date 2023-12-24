Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Mother accused of starving 10-year-old son is charged with murder

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina mother accused of starving her 10-year-old son has been charged with murder and negligent child abuse in his death, according to police.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Priyanka Tiwari, was arrested Thursday by Morrisville police, news outlets reported.

Officers responded Wednesday to a report of an unresponsive child at the home and could not revive the boy.

“It was determined that significant time had passed since the child’s death due to the state of the body,” according to a statement from the town of Morrisville. The boy’s body was in a state of decomposition, police said.

Warrants allege she had been starving the boy, but did not say for how long. Abuse and neglect were believed to be contributing factors in the boy’s death, police said.

During a brief court hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered the woman be held without bail and be represented by the capital defender’s office, the News & Observer reported. That office said it had not yet assigned an attorney to her case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
The city is waiting for the court ruling in a lawsuit before making final decisions on ETJ.
Sherman turns down another ETJ request
Shangxian Tan was arrested in Johnston County after deputies find 70 pounds of marijuana in...
Johnston County deputies arrest man after finding 70 lbs. of marijuana in car
Derek Wilson, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for methamphetamine possession.
Sherman man sentenced for meth possession
AAA shares insight about gas prices for the holiday weekend.
What to expect at the pump this holiday weekend

Latest News

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE...
Mother arrested for allegedly starving 10-year-old son to death
Prosecutors say Jonathan Allen Dunn faces multiple charges after allegedly killing a...
Man charged with killing 2-year-old boy, badly injuring his twin sister
On Saturday, Erik Jackson and Grayson United partnered up with Kristy Lee and Beyond The Walls...
Grayson United celebrates Christmas by giving back
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall