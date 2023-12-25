Freezing Nights Ahead...

Good news! The wind will ease overnight. Look for a low near 30 and winds decreasing to about 5 mph! Yay! Tuesday should be sunny, breezy, and a little warmer with highs in the mid 50s, a typical late December (near average) day.

A huge upper low now centered over northern Kansas/southern Nebraska area will move at a very slow pace to the east, reaching only Memphis by Thursday afternoon. This pattern keeps Texoma in a dry northwesterly flow, and after a brief turn to southwesterly winds on Tuesday, they swing to the north for the remainder of the week. This makes for a brief warm-up Tuesday and a slight cool-down mid-week. A passing wave will keep us on the cloudy side Thursday, but in general, days should be mostly sunny with nights mostly clear. We’ll be close to freezing most nights.

A second surge of cold air arrives New Year’s Eve, keeping conditions seasonably chilly into next week. No rain (or snow) is expected through the first days of 2024.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.