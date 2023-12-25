Madill Hospital gift shop shares Christmas spirit with patients

Madill, Okla. (KXII) - Gift shop volunteer Judy Parkey says they’re spreading the holiday spirit to patients this Christmas, with this year’s Christmas sale.

“Each patient that has been admitted since the first of December, has received a 14 inch Christmas tree that will be for their room and they get to take it home when they are discharged,” Parkey said.

Parkey says they hope that it lifts spirits and brings joy to patients recovering in the hospital.

“We had a lady that when she carried it out she was sitting in her wheelchair, and it was like it was her most prized possession, almost like she was a wise man carrying her Christmas tree out and you could tell it was going to be a treasure for her last year, and hopefully this year too and many years to come,” Parkey stated.

Parkey says its one way to share the Christmas season with those in a difficult time.

“It’s been a huge hit with not just the patients and their families, but with the staff, it has cheered their spirits too as they work this holiday season,” Parkey added.

In addition to the Christmas trees, Parkey says you can find a wide variety of unique gifts made right here in Southern Oklahoma- Perfect for a last minute Christmas gift.

“We have the Over the Fence Farms food products, we have cowgirl kisses, and jezebel sauce, along with chili sauce, and they’re made in Enid, Oklahoma. We try to focus on things made in the USA like the Rada knives, but in particular things that are made in Oklahoma,” Parkey said.

Parkey says the gift shop works hard to help support the hospital with the equipment that they need.

“We promised the administrator that if we had a good Christmas sale, and we did thank you to the community, and we’re going to be buying a defibrillator for another part of the hospital,” Parkey stated.

